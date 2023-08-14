ATOR: Ekaterinburgers stranded in Antalya will be returned to Russia after two days

Tourists from Yekaterinburg, who are stuck in Turkish Antalya for two days due to a flight delay, will be picked up on the evening of August 14. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) spoke about the future fate of the Russians in Telegram-channel.

Airline Red Wings explained delay of flights WZ-3061 and WZ-3062 from Antalya to Yekaterinburg due to a technical malfunction of two Boeing-777 aircraft. In order to return passengers to Russia, the carrier requested an additional board from the Ikar airline.

It became known that the plane left Moscow on the afternoon of August 14 to Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo airport to carry new passengers to Antalya. He will also pick up those departing on delayed flights to Yekaterinburg.

As clarified in ATOR, information about the Boeing-777 flight of the Ikar airline appeared on the scoreboard of airports. Flight EO-3281 will depart Koltsovo at 18:05 and land in Antalya at 21:05. At 22:45, the return flight EO-3282 will take the Russians to Yekaterinburg.

Earlier it was reported that the residents of Yekaterinburg could not fly from Antalya due to the delay of the Red Wings flight. The flight was scheduled for 21:30 Saturday, August 12th. Passengers were placed in a hotel, offered them food and drinks.

Tourists who were supposed to fly with Red Wings to Moscow also faced a delay. The flight was delayed several times, and passengers complained about the terrible stuffiness on the plane.