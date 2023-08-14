The Dolby Atmos it finally came up too PS5 with the recent Sony console system update, and Mark Cerny he himself explained something of the support added to the platform in question through this novelty, with a text sent to Eurogamer.net.
As we have seen, the addition of Dolby Atmos support was included with the recent update 23.01-07.61.00.00 to PS5, as one of the main innovations of the new version of the system software. The audio technology in question has been present on Xbox for some time, but is now arriving on PS5, for which the proprietary Tempest 3D system was particularly advertised.
Dolby Atmos and Tempes 3D together
The two solutions seem to coexist, with Atmos technology which basically exploits theTempest 3D setting to drive audio through standard Dolby channels, directing sound to 5.1 and 7.1 compatible configurations.
In addition to this, the system is introduced 7.1.4, which also includes four overhead speakers on the 36 Ambisonic channels. The advantage of this intermediate system is the fact that PS5 games are basically ready to take advantage of Dolby Atmos regardless of official support or not, although obviously the quality of the application always depends on the specific sound design of each title.
In any case, Cerny’s explanation is very thorough and interesting and illustrates in more detail the functioning of the audio technology applied to PS5, you can find it at this address.
