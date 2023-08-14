The Dolby Atmos it finally came up too PS5 with the recent Sony console system update, and Mark Cerny he himself explained something of the support added to the platform in question through this novelty, with a text sent to Eurogamer.net.

As we have seen, the addition of Dolby Atmos support was included with the recent update 23.01-07.61.00.00 to PS5, as one of the main innovations of the new version of the system software. The audio technology in question has been present on Xbox for some time, but is now arriving on PS5, for which the proprietary Tempest 3D system was particularly advertised.