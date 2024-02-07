The 6F platform calls on farmers and transporters on Saturday to reach the PSOE headquarters in Madrid

Platform 6F has called on farmers and ranchers to enter Madrid with tractors this Saturday, February 10, in order to reach the PSOE headquarters in Ferraz, where transporters will also be present, as announced this Wednesday. The organization, which has presented its calendar of protests, has stressed that the joint mobilizations of farmers and transporters will begin with Madrid. “On the 10th, transport joins to enter Madrid and the transporters are going to paralyze the markets, with an attempt to reach Ferraz,” said Xaime da Pena Gutiérrez, the legal person in charge of this platform. They assure that they can call 5,000 truck drivers from Madrid, while they have estimated that 50,000 people will gather, of which approximately 15,000 will be ranchers and farmers, and more than 20,000 will be transporters. “The second day of mobilizations has been a success, although the movement has relaxed,” Da Pena explained.