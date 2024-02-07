Nearly two million Gazans have had to leave their homes due to Israeli bombing; which represents 90% of the population in Gaza. This phenomenon reflects a global crisis: in 2022, 71.1 million internally displaced people will be counted. These numbers are expected to increase in 2023 and 2024 due to more conflicts and natural disasters. In this edition of The Interview we speak with Paula Gaviria Betancur, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Internally Displaced Persons.

#Interview #Boys #girls #Gaza #Strip #subject #murder #Paula #Gaviria #Betancur