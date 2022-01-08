French protest against Emmanuel Macron’s measures against unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron.| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of France on Saturday to protest against Emmanuel Macron’s measures aimed at putting pressure on the unvaccinated against Covid-19, especially stimulated by the French president’s speech against those opposed to immunization.

The acts were called in dozens of cities across the country and gave rise to some riots, as in one of the demonstrations in Paris and Montpellier, where police used tear gas to restore order. The Interior Ministry reported 34 arrests across the country and a dozen police officers were slightly injured.

Last Tuesday, in an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Macron turned against those opposed to vaccination, whom he described as irresponsible and said he intended to “annoy them”. The French government has sent a bill to the National Assembly to require the presentation of a vaccination certificate for many of the common acts of social life in France, for which a health certificate has already been required since July.

This means that it will not be enough to have a recent negative test, but that you will have to present a complete vaccination course, for example, to have a drink in a bar or restaurant, to go to the cinema, a concert or a stadium, or to travel in a transport. long-distance public such as bus, train, plane or ship. On Thursday, the bill was approved in its first reading in the National Assembly and now begins processing in the Senate floor from next Tuesday.