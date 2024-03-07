Gigi D'Agostino in Court against an Austrian company: according to the artist they must give him 30 thousand euros

A few weeks after his return to the stage after his illness, Gigi D'Agostino is now at the center of a rather intricate story. The deejay and producer, in fact, would have filed a complaint against the organizers of a festival in Austria, who according to him owe him 30 thousand euros. What happened.

It was December 2021 when Gigi D'Agostino, one of the most loved deejays and producers internationally and a true legend of dance music, announced that he had to stop due to a serious illness that had struck him. This year, after almost two years of absence, the “Captain” returned to perform and did so in a very prestigious context, that of Sanremo Festival.

He is much better, as we have seen, and already has several dates planned that will bring him back to the consoles of the most prestigious clubs and festivals in Europe. In the last few hours, however, news has spread about one complaint that the same producer would have presented against the organizers of a Festivals in AustriaElectric Love.

It was 2019, before the illness, when the organizers of the event contacted Gigi Dag for a performance that he was supposed to give in the 2020 edition of the Festival. The agreement included a cachet of 50 thousand euros: 20 thousand paid immediately and the remaining 30 thousand after the show. Cause pandemic the Festival no longer took place and the deejay did not receive the second tranche of his compensation.

In 2021 the organizers they contacted again Gigi to invite him to the 2022 edition, but the artist's entourage responded by requesting the 30 thousand euros still owed, without giving confirmation or lump sum for that new invitation.

In June 2022, as reported Ticinonlineupon expiration of the ultimatum that the organizers had given to D'Agostino to confirm his presence, they announced that he would not perform due to health problems.

The position of Gigi D'Agostino is very harsh, who claims that it was they who decided that he would not perform and that he, instead, if he had received the money owed to him, he would regularly take the stage and would have accepted the invitation. Furthermore, his lawyers explained in court that the money should have been paid in 2020, therefore before and regardless of the illness.