He Lattafa Yara Arabic perfumebetter known as the “Pink Lattafa”is one of the most popular fragrances of the moment. Despite being a product of origin from the United Arab Emirates, you can find it in Free market with the option to buy in three months without interest with Monthly payments from $349.67 MXN with participating credit cards. The regular price of this product is $1,049 Mexican pesos and has free shipping to all of Mexico.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 14, could change depending on its validity on Mercado Libre.

Belongs to the gourmand olfactory family and stands out for its oriental notes that have captivated both women and men. In its initial composition, the notes of heliotrope, mandarin and orchid stand out, providing a fruity and floral freshness. Its heart is composed of tropical and sweet notes, while the base notes of musk, vanilla and sandalwood provide depth and a woody touch.

In addition, Lattafa Yara boasts of being a vegan and cruelty-free perfume, making it an attractive option for those who prioritize ethical products, nowadays. Get it for $1,049 Mexican pesos It is possible using the following available payment methods, or CLICKING HERE:

– 3 months without interest: MasterCard, American Express, VISA

– 24 months with interest: MasterCard, American Express, VISA

– Debit: MasterCard, VISA, Up Sí Vale, Edenred

– Cash: PayCash, Meliplaces, Oxxo

– Deposit or transfer: Bancomer, CitiBanamex

The price of the Arabic perfume Lattafa Yara rose applies to its 100 milliliter presentationideal for evening events, cold climates, for daily use or on special occasions.

