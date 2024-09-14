Perez ahead of Verstappen

For the first time this season, a scenario seen only a few times in recent years will take place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow: without taking into account any type of penalty or relegation on the starting grid, but rather based on the results on the track, Sergio Perez will start ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican, often at ease on the Baku street circuit, will start from fourth positionagainst the sixth of the three-time world champion.

There is no shortage of disappointment

A satisfactory outcome for the Red Bull #11, even if the first to not have declared himself totally happy with the second row was ‘Checo’ Perez, at least judging from the comments released to the official F1 channel: “First of all I’m a little disappointed because I think that second place would not have been impossible – he explained – I had some difficulties especially in the second sector where I lost a tenth or a tenth and a half, but Ferrari had another pace. Tomorrow we will see what we can do and what result we can get”.

Victory not impossible

For Perez, therefore, a front row start on the Baku circuit would not have been unimaginable. It is therefore possible to aim for victory on the occasion of tomorrow’s race? An answer that Verstappen’s teammate provided this time to Sky Sports F1: “If I can overtake someone on the first lap and get into the leading group, everything will be decided by the degradation in the first stint. If I am then fast in the last one, who knows..“