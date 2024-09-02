Last weekend once again, the Chilean hooker Diego Valdes suffered an injury, this time an acromioclavicular dislocation of the left shoulder and according to information from the portal Passion EagleIt could take at least two months to determine his approximate return, meaning that he will be absent at least until the final dates of the regular phase.
Club América is going through a negative streak and comes from being thrashed by Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul 4-1, so the absences due to injuries continue to affect the team’s performance and at this moment they are in twelfth place in the general classification with only six points out of 18 possible.
The situation of the South American footballer is complicated, as he has suffered many injuries in recent months and the fans have begun to blame him for his lack of commitment to the team. The player will be absent for several weeks and will not be able to play with the Chilean national team for this week’s FIFA matchday.
His return to the courts is estimated to be at the beginning of November, between matchday 15 and 16, that is, there could be between 10 and 11 matches, about 10 league matches and the match of Champions Cup in view of Columbus Crew which will be played at the home of the American team on September 25.
