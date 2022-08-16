Robyn Griggs’ battle has come to an end. On August 13, 2022, the heart of the famous actress stopped forever

The famous actress died on August 13th Robyn Griggs. Everyone knew her from her roles in soap operas A life to live And Destinies.

For some time he had been talking about his health problems on social media, receiving incredible support from his many fans and from his colleagues. Just last month, he had communicated the terrible discovery of four new tumors. The sad news appeared on his Facebook profile last year August 13.

Hello everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s death. She is no longer suffering and would like us to remember this and the good memories. She will never forget how open she was to tell her story about her and to have accepted that I help her tell it. She wanted to help people. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.

Actress Robyn Griggs’ agony began in 2020when he found out he had a stage 4 endocervical adenal cancer. She fought the whole time, always with a smile on her face. She recounted the terrible moments of the battle, to support and help all the people in her own situation.

He had confessed, in an interview, how much he loved to laugh and how he always tried to think about funny things, instead of the tumor. It is precisely what gave the actress the strength not to break down and to keep fighting. Shortly before her death, her condition worsened and the doctors could no longer do anything. Robyn is no longer in pain and she has left this world serenely.

The most famous roles of actress Robyn Griggs

Among his most important roles, the audience remembers that of Stephanie Hobartin 1991, in the soap opera “A life to live” is that of Maggie Coryfrom 1993 to 1995, in “Destinies”.