A dramatic and sudden mourning hit the Italian show business in the last few hours. The famous actor of 1999 and 2000 TV series, Paolo Calissano aged 54 has been found lifeless in his apartment in Rome. At the moment the most plausible hypothesis seems to be a lethal mix of drugs.

A truly terrible episode he has shaken thousands of people, but especially his family members. None of them could ever have imagined having to live one similar loss.

The newspaper The Republic announced the news this morning, Friday 31 December. However, the finding of the body it happened around 23:00 of yesterday, Thursday 30 December. Precisely in the house that is located in Balduina area, in Rome.

The first to sound the alarm to the health workers was his own fiancée. Couldn’t get in touch with him from several hours and asked the agents to go check.

However, law enforcement officers inside the house, in addition to having found the body of the well-known now lifeless actor, they also found scattered on bedside table and on other furniture, gods medicines and various psychotropic drugs.

From what emerged, it would seem that Paolo Calissano suffered from depression. Now it will be up to the investigators to understand if his death occurred for suicide or unintentionally for a lethal mix of drugs, which in the end left him no way out.

The investigation and conviction of the famous actor Paolo Calissano

The medical examiner arrived at the house and confirmed his death. The Prosecutor has ordered the transfer of the body in the morgue, in order to proceed with the autopsy. From the first information that emerged it would seem that on the body they do not appear to exist signs of violence.

Paolo Calissano recently received a sentence a 4 years of imprisonment, because in 2005 he was involved in the murder of the Brazilian dancer Ana Lucia Bandeira, found lifeless in her apartment, killed by an overdose of cocaine.

Investigations revealed that the actor had them sold it the substance that led to his death. Furthermore, in 2008 following an inspection after a accident road, it turned out positive to cocaine. In his career he starred in various series, such as: ‘Vivere’, ‘Dottoressa Gio’ and ‘Linda e il Brigadiere’.