HS Espoo | Shirzad Mirwais, who drove a taxi, saw behind the wheel the potential of the new Espoo area before others – That’s when he and his wife took the right moment to become an entrepreneur.

Shirzad Mirwaiz is a taxi entrepreneur and Kotipizza entrepreneur at Suurpello and Tapiola. In addition, in the spring, he and his wife Elnaz Khanbabaei opened a Karamel Koffee café in Suurpelto.

Afghan Shirzad Mirwaisin and his Iranian wife Elnaz Khanbabaein The love story began with a Finnish language course in the first year of Finland. Mirwais had come to Finland as a quota refugee and Khanbabaei as an asylum seeker from Iran in 2002.

Speaking his mother tongue, Elnaz Khanbabaei had grown up in Urumui, Iran, near the Turkish border.

Mirwais ’childhood family, on the other hand, had fled to Isfahan, Iran, from the Afghan capital, Kabul, in the early 1990s when he was 12 years old. Life in Afghanistan had become impossible because Mirwais’ father was in politics and had been imprisoned during the Soviet occupation.

“I came to Espoo with my parents and little brother on November 12, 2002. I was 23 at the time,” Mirwaiz recalls at the couple’s café in Karamel Kaffe.

The couple, who currently live in Laaksolahti, set up a café in the Suurpelto shopping center in Suurpelto, Espoo, in June. The cafe has already gained fame with tasty Iranian pastries and soups as well as protein-rich “keto cakes” that are suitable even for diabetics.

Elnaz Khababaei was at home for ten years when the children were small. Housewife time was significant for future cafe entrepreneurship. Husband Shirzad Mirwais already had entrepreneurial experience in Kotipizza restaurants.

Own cafe was Elnaz Khanbabaei’s dream in particular. She is a dentist by profession, but realized it wasn’t the job she wanted to do.

“When our three sons were little, I was home with them for ten years.”

The time as a housewife became relevant for the future company. Khanbabaei’s mother is a good cook and bakers, and the daughter had time to draw her mother to learn for herself.

“I practiced baking cakes with love. I noticed that people admired my bakeries, ”Khanbabaei says.

He uses a lot of nuts, saffron and rose water in the pastries, the traditional ingredients of Iranian pastries.

Khanbabaei also began to become familiar with healthy keto pastries. He tried to bake cakes without wheat flour and regular sugar and found that they became really tasty. At the same time, he became an asset to Karamel Koffe because very many cafes do not have keto cakes for sale.

The Suuris shopping center is a service center in the Suurpello area. There was also space for a café in the shopping center.

It was close that the couple would have started as Robert’s Coffee chain entrepreneurs in Martinlaakso, Vantaa. Then the CEO of the chain changed.

“The new CEO decided not to open a café in Martinlaakso. It was a big disappointment, ”Mirwais says.

Without that disappointment, the couple might not now have their very own coffee shop. The name of the cafe, Karamel Koffee, was the idea of ​​Khanbabae.

“Caramel sauce is one that everyone likes, especially women. That’s why I wanted it to be called a café. ”

There is now a café called Karamel Koffee in Martinlaakso as well.

“My Afghan friend was also interested in cafe entrepreneurship. I said you could set up a cafe in Martinlaakso and use the same name, ”says Mirwais.

Both are self-employed, but together they place orders for wholesale and receive a discount. The same name also brings an advantage in marketing.

Admittedly, the products in the two Karamel Coffees are not the same. Products baked by Elnaz Khanbabaei are sold in Suurpello. Bakeries in the Martinlaakso buyer’s café are bought wholesale and no keto cakes are sold there.

Caramel Caffeine behind the wall in Suuris is Kotipizza, where Mirwais is an entrepreneur. He has another Kotipizza in Tapiola. In addition, he is a taxi driver, but no longer drives himself.

Mirwais’ career as an entrepreneur in Finland began two years after entering. He studied to be a car mechanic, but the internship made sure it wasn’t his field.

At the age of 25, in August 2004, Mirwais established a business name. It entered into an agreement with a Thai restaurant in Green Valley that Mirwais took the restaurant’s food orders from customers and also transported the food.

“I got 2.5 euros for one food delivery. It was pretty heavy. The phone rings at the same time as I was transporting portions to another customer. ”

Karamel Koffee offers regular café products, but also specializes in Iranian pastries and Iranian lunch soup twice a week, as well as low-carbohydrate keto pastries.

Then There was an announcement in Länsiväylä that the taxi driver was offered a permanent job. Mirwais seized the opportunity and drove a taxi for ten years. In 2017, he became a taxi entrepreneur.

Mirwais also contacted the Kotipizza chain and said he was willing to start as a Kotipizza entrepreneur. He himself proposed the new residential area of ​​Suurpelto in Espoo.

As a taxi driver, he had driven in different parts of Espoo and noticed a niche in Suurpello. By 2025, the area will be home to 15,000 residents in need of services.

So Mirwais became the first entrepreneur in the shopping center Suuris.

Shirzad Mirwais was born in the middle of the war in Kabul, Afghanistan. She wants to provide a better life for her own children.

Mirwaisia has encouraged entrepreneurship by the fact that he can provide a good life for his children.

“My own childhood was tough. I was born in a country where there was war. ”

When asylum seekers from Mirwais’ native Afghanistan and former homeland Iran began to come to Finland in 2015, Mirwais knew what it was like to come to a foreign country.

He applied for a job at the Siikajärvi reception center and worked there as a pilot two days a week, even though driving a taxi was his main job. Speaking Darin’s language, he was able to help newcomers with practical matters.

Mirwais is disappointed that the Taliban was scrapped for 20 years in an instant in Afghanistan.

“I’m already tired of following the news from Afghanistan, it’s becoming a bad feeling. My 55-year-old aunt escaped from there a week ago to France, ”she said in December.

Mirwais now enjoys a safe everyday life. The afternoon is getting dark, and Mirwais moves from the café to the Kotipizza side, where the evening rush hours are about to begin.