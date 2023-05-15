Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Asmaa Al-Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Welfare Authority in Abu Dhabi, and a graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Experts Program on the Community and Social Services Sector, confirmed that family care is a priority and important to the United Arab Emirates since the establishment of the state in 1971, by supporting wise policy And rational, harnessing the best innovative means and deep solidarity between institutions, in addition to long-term strategic plans aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals in accordance with the determinants and objectives of the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

Al-Azri said: I seek to achieve the best family services in accordance with the highest international standards, and in a way that raises the quality of family life within the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031.

She explained that the Emirates Experts Program is one of the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. The program, which was launched in January 2019, is a platform for specialized experts in the UAE that aims to prepare a diverse base of national cadres that contribute to advancing development and shaping the future of various sectors in the country.

On the occasion of the International Day of Families on May 15, Al-Azri said, “I am talking today about the importance of providing integrated solutions for the family, which include children, youth and women alike, which is unique to (the Authority).”

And she continued to (Al-Ittihad): “The Authority” is distinguished by its leading and global role in this field, as its services are not limited to one sector, which includes providing financial support or helping children only, but also addresses various social challenges through coordination and complementary cooperation with partners in the sector. Public and private, as well as the third sector, for example if there was a suicide attempt by a person, we analyze and study all the reasons that led to that, as well as the surrounding and family circumstances of this person, and then we put together an integrated intervention plan.

She added: After that, we proceed to develop solutions and involve other actors, whether governmental or from the private sector and public benefit institutions, according to the specialization of each party, and this is an integrated process that includes psychological, social and legal consultations.

Al-Azri believes that the intervention plan is characterized by three main things, the first of which is that it is based on a new integrative model according to a scientific basis, and steps that cover all stages of the beneficiary until the stage of his integration into society, as well as solidarity and smooth interaction between all parties to provide services, and regarding the issue of integration, Al-Azri says: We have Many cases of people with a troubled past have become active in society later after their rehabilitation, and this makes me very happy and I see the results of our work crowned with this success.

She said: Among the comprehensive and successful solutions is the provision of a temporary foster care system for children. Asma Al-Ezry says that child care is carried out according to the highest innovative and humane standards by providing strong and generous foster families who provide health, psychological, social, recreational and educational care for children without family care.

Al-Azri emphasized the importance of reaching out to the community through preventive awareness programs that address the new generation, which is what the “Authority” is currently doing.

She stressed that this comprehensive planning contributes significantly to raising the quality of life of the family, as well as preventing family disintegration, noting that this comes in light of the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, which aims to move the UAE from the concept of good life only to the comprehensive concept of quality of life. Integrated life, and the strategy, with its axes and initiatives, consolidates the foundations of an interdependent society, by enhancing the quality of interdependence and social relations in the family.