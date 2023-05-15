His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, where he was briefed on the results of the committee’s work within its tracks aimed at consolidating social, family and population stability. , raising the quality of life of citizens, enhancing their well-being, and providing development opportunities for youth.

His Highness was also briefed on the future projects of the committee.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai’s approach to improving the quality of life and well-being of its citizens is becoming more and more entrenched, and that the citizen will remain first, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. And the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, which results in family and social stability and comprehensive development.

His Highness said: “Since its formation, the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has played a vital role in enhancing the level of services and community cohesion, and has put through the projects and initiatives launched an influential imprint on the lives of various groups and segments, which is consistent with The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which requires the priority of building a person as the best investment to achieve the prosperity of the present and the industry of the future.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The ambitious goals that the committee seeks to achieve will reflect positively on the lives of our citizens and our society, and will be a driving force to accelerate the pace of economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai. We are confident that the efficiency of the work teams and the integration of efforts between government and private agencies They will contribute to achieving the objectives of the committee to the fullest, and the Dubai government has made great strides in this field, and will continue to provide all capabilities to achieve the aspirations of the citizen in terms of well-being and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, Matar Muhammad Al-Tayer, the Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, the Director-General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Falasi, and the Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds In Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation of the tasks of the committee, which follows up and implements a set of projects and initiatives related to retirees, community cohesion, social services, housing and quality of life, and the innovative endowment system, which translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aimed at accelerating the pace of development in Dubai according to a comprehensive methodology.

His Highness praised the work teams, directing them to intensify their efforts to optimally invest resources and capabilities in order to provide the best quality of life for citizens, in a way that enhances family stability, and is in line with the integrated system of social welfare in the Emirate of Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, which was ordered to be formed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in May 2022, seeks to provide all means of support to citizens, of their various groups and age groups, through a specific action strategy based on a set of axes that concern everything related to citizens. .

The committee follows up the social services file with the concerned authorities, ensuring the provision of advanced and integrated services to citizens, in addition to launching and approving a comprehensive set of initiatives.

The committee aims to develop a clear plan of action in the Emirate of Dubai in cooperation with the public, private and semi-governmental sectors, follow up on its implementation with the concerned authorities, and ensure the achievement of the goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this file.

Ahmed bin Mohammed:

With the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid and the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai’s approach to improving the quality of life and well-being of citizens is becoming more solid and yielding family and social stability and comprehensive development.

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai has played a vital role in enhancing the level of services and community cohesion.

The ambitious goals pursued by the committee will reflect positively on the lives of our citizens and society and will be an additional factor to accelerate the pace of economic growth in Dubai.