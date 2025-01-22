The family of Miguel Ángel González, one of the two civil guards who died after being run over by a drug boat in the port of Barbate on February 9, 2024, is going to request the Provincial Court of Cádiz to reopen the case against the commanders of the armed institute who supposedly gave the order to go to the place that night, which was already archived by this same instance last November 2024, due to having “new evidence” about the case.

Miguel Lozano, lawyer for the family of the Cádiz civil guard, has confirmed that this request was registered “last Friday” and that now We are waiting for it to be accepted for processing by the Provincial Court and whether the Public Prosecutor’s Office presents an accusation in this regard and opposes it.

As you have said, it has been contributed an audio recording that “it was not previously known in the course of procedures that are activated”, so it “must be admitted” to support this reopening of the case against those who would be “responsible” for having ordered the Barbate operation.

The lawyer has regretted that in the previous process, which was archived, The Prosecutor’s Office “opposed” the provision of evidence such as audios because “it violated the right to privacy of other people” who appeared in those calls that they tried to contribute. At that time, this evidence was “prevented” from being presented, but Miguel Lozano has expressed confidence that the same thing would not happen now because “the media pressure is very strong.”

It is worth remembering that last November the Provincial Court of Cádiz filed the proceedings against the colonel of the Command in Cádiz and the General of the Civil Guard of Andalusia whom the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) accused of being “responsible for giving the order in the Barbate operation”, for which a drug boat hit the Zodiac on February 9, causing the death of two agents of the force.

Through their ‘X’ profile (formerly Twitter) from the association, people in the case against both Civil Guard commanders showed their “deep concern” in the face of the “growing unrest” among the members of the body, upon learning of “the content of the recently issued judicial order, which we consider does not do justice or clarify the facts that were intended to be investigated.”





Already then, the AUGC considered it “fundamental” that the path towards the truththe facts are clarified and a rigorous and transparent investigation is guaranteed.

In provisional prison

Of the four crew members of the drug boat that attacked the Civil Guard zodiac that night, three are already in provisional prisonone of them Karim El Baqqali, the pilot of the boat who was arrested on September 19, 2024, the date on which International Arrest Warrants were requested for the other two imprisoned men and a third crew member, who has yet to be located. . They are all attributed two crimes of murder, four crimes of attempted murder, six crimes of attacka crime of smuggling and a crime of belonging to a criminal organization.

Karim El Baqqali was arrested after last May a Civil Guard report ruled out that the drug boat he was patrolling ‘Kiko the Goat’ was the one who attacked these two agents on several occasions until killing them. The report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard sent to the Barbate court rules out authorship in the double murder of the six initially detained, then in prison for these events.





These six investigated remained in prison since last February 2023, being released in July 2024 although as alleged perpetrators of smuggling crimes, membership in a criminal organization, resistance and disobedience and with precautionary measures such as the obligation to appear in court every Monday, withdrawal of the passport, prohibition of leaving the national territory as well as prohibition of issuing a new passport.