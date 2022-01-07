Last year it was confirmed that Amazon Studios, Kilter Films and Bethesda they were working on a television series of Fallout. Thanks to DeadlineToday we learn that it will be in 2022 when the project finally starts with its production, as well as the director of the pilot episode.

According to the previously mentioned portal, Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of Westworld, will be in charge of directing the first chapter, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham wagner (Silicon Valley) have also joined the project as Showrunners. Nolan will also be Executive producer from the series next to Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, Y Todd Howard and James Altman of Bethesda.

“The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes through nuclear war in 2077. The magic of Fallout is the harshness of the wasteland in the face of the previous generation’s utopian idea of ​​a better world. powered by nuclear energy. It has a serious tone, but it also has moments of ironic humor and nuclear fantasy. “

Own Todd howard from Bethesda He said that there were already plans to create this series for a decade, and he thought that Kilter Films they were the ones who were finally “going to get it right.” For its part, Kilter Films said they “were extremely excited to partner with Howard and the rest of the people in Bethesda to bring this huge, deep, and fun universe to life with Amazon Studios. “

Editor’s note: The truth is that I do have some faith in the project and I hope they can do it well. But on the other hand, we have all seen that the vast majority of video game adaptations do not always end well, although little by little this prejudice has been dissolving.

