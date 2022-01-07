After months of speculation and denial, Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire returned to their important roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, that could be the triumphant return of Andrew What Peter parker as their fan community asks.

In a new interview with Variety, Garfield accepted that he is very excited and prepared to continue in his role as Peter parker, if given the opportunity: ‘I mean yeah, definitely [estaría] open to something if given the opportunity ‘.

To go back in his role as Spider-man, the actor is clear about how he would like to personify it: ‘a working-class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss, deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework to personify it. ‘

Andrew Garfield still has stories to tell as Spider-Man

In his interview, Garfield talked about how he felt about the end of the franchise of The Amazing Spider-Man: ‘If there was an opportunity to step back and tell more of that story, I would feel very confident about myself’. While that’s far from a definitive answer, it’s likely to catch the attention of the fan community involved in the campaign. # MakeTASM3.

In the initial release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield showed his enthusiasm to re-embody Peter parker from the moment this idea was suggested to him: ‘It sounded unbelievably funny, unbelievably spiritual, mind-blowing and thematically interesting.’.

In a interview, the actress of MJ, Zendaya revealed how was the interaction between the trio of actors from Spider-man: ‘It was so beautiful to see them all connect and to be able to talk to each other about such a special experience putting on the suit.’.

We still don’t know if Andrew Garfield will or will not interpret Peter parker, but there seem to be good signs in this regard.

