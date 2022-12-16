After the drop in prices since the summer, the Executive will focus on subsidizing carriers in the face of the general bonus still in force
The evolution of the price of a barrel of oil is being so descending that its price is going to serve the Government on a platter the possibility of restricting the fuel bonus, which it has been applying since April, and whose completion is scheduled for December 31. With Brent at around 80 dollars per barrel, the
#fall #oil #easier #Government #cut #fuel #aid
Leave a Reply