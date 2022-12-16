SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The productivity of sugarcane for the 2022/23 harvest maintained the upward trend in November in south-central Brazil and marked an increase of 7.5% since April, when crushing officially begins in the main producing region of the country, said this Friday, a bulletin from the Center for Sugarcane Technology (CTC).

The average of the first eight months of the harvest, when the sector processes the vast majority of the expected raw material, reached 73 tons per hectare, versus 68 tons/ha in the same period of 2021/22.

“The 2022/23 harvest is being marked by the recovery of agricultural productivity in sugarcane fields, mainly due to the greater volume and better distribution of rainfall registered in most sugarcane producing regions,” said the CTC.

Last season, in addition to the drought, the sector suffered from frost.

By area, yields were practically all higher than those registered in the past season, with the exception of Mato Grosso do Sul (-1.6%).

The positive highlights were São José do Rio Preto (+20.8), Araçatuba (+15.6) and São Paulo (+10.6).

In November, the average sugarcane productivity in the center-south region reached 69.4 tons/ha, 6.4% more than in the same month of the 2021/22 harvest.

In the accumulated from April to November, the quality of raw material (ATR) was practically the same as in the previous harvest, varying less than 0.5% compared to 2021, to 137.4 kg per ton of cane.

According to the CTC, the regions of Goiás and Minas Gerais stand out with higher ATR than the previous cycle, which had an increase in the accumulation of sucrose mainly due to the water regime that was not so expressive in these locations.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)