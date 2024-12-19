The Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has requested the official withdrawal of the title of illustrious student from the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, due to the financial decisions that “condemn public universities to the unsustainability of its ordinary functioning”.

This was announced late this Wednesday in a statement published on your website, in which they detailed that the decision was made after the meeting in ordinary session of the Faculty Board.

Ayuso received the title of illustrious student in January 2023 in an event in which part of the UCM educational community protested the award.

“It is inexplicable to us that, with all the data and explanations provided, at a time of economic prosperity, the Government of the Community of Madrid continues to move forward. with their economic planscontributing an amount of public money that is still far from the minimum required by the Conference of Rectors of Madrid Universities (CRUMA)”, they explained in the statement.

The allocation allocated to the six public universities in the region (Complutense, Autonomous, Polytechnic, Alcalá, Rey Juan Carlos and Carlos III) in the 2025 General Budgets will increase by 4.2% compared to this year, which translates into 47.3 million euros more.

This percentage is higher than the 0.9% increase that had been initially budgeted, but it is far from the 18% claimed by the rectors of public universities.

Protest days

The statement from the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology also includes the request that, “during the days of civic protest to be organized during 2025, non-recoverable academic activities are not carried out, in order to facilitate the attendance of the entire university community to these mobilizations.

In this sense, this same Thursday, at 12:00 p.m., there was a concentration of teachers and students in front of the Madrid Assembly called by the unions to ask for a multi-year financing plan that solves “the needs of the workforce and general operational problems.”

In addition, the Board has also asked the Rectorate of the UCM to officially request protection from the Government of Spain “in order to maintain the social function and autonomy guaranteed by the Constitution for universities and which is now at risk due to the decisions of the Madrid autonomous government”. “We finally urgently ask that the the case in the hands of the Ombudsman, have added.