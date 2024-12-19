On the Day of Hope, the poster for the charity bullfight that will be held in Guillena on February 15 was presented in Madrid, with the presence of Infanta Elena, which will have two protagonists: Ruiz Muñoz, the bullfighter who will stab four bulls in lonely, and brain damage patients, to whom the benefits will be allocated. And the Sevillian bullfighter, great nephew of Curro Romero, knows well what it is like to have a loved one affected. His wife Ana, José’s greatest supporter, always encouraging him when things didn’t work out or supporting him from the sidelines, suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests after giving birth to their second child. After two months in a deep coma, she was transferred to her parents’ house in Almería, where she remains in a vegetative state. “The spirit of the bullfight is to make known the suffering of families,” explained Miguel Aranguren when presenting the act. Gustavo Adolfo Molina, president of the Acquired Brain Injury Association of Seville (DACE), spoke about the importance of making known this “hidden and unknown epidemic” that affects some 450,000 people in Spain and that “the public health system abandons to these patients when the acute phase ends, too soon. Related News standard No A monster bullfight at the Miracle Fair: first posters of the 2025 ABC season Illescas will host two celebrations at the beginning of March. Afterwards, that person is discharged, and “the family faces a big problem.” With work over years, improvements can be achieved, but it is a chronic situation that requires a lot of mental and economic effort. Therefore, the purpose of this association is “to try to have facilities to provide places and have services that can be maintained by the family, in the long term.” The objective of the bullfighter is to raise his voice so that public administrations fill the administrative void that there is currently: «The abandonment is horrible. The support of institutions is needed. “We want to make noise, involve patients, and show society what is happening, because there is life in these patients and we must live it.” For this reason, Ruiz Muñoz continues to talk to his wife continuously, sings to her and is constantly attentive to her, as Aranguren said. “I thought that my wife would have done the same, if it were the other way around.” Anita, as her loved ones call her, was a very active person: «In the third month of pregnancy they detected anencephaly in the child that was probably incompatible with life, and since we have a lot of faith, we did not even consider any other option other than to continue . When I had a giant belly, about to give birth, I kept going with a rosary to the door of an abortion clinic, to talk to those women and dissuade them from the terrible step they were going to take. “That’s how it’s always been.”

