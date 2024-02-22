Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The riders of F3 Stables stole the show during the Jamilti Mare Race, 119 km long, at Dubai International Endurance City, on the third day of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival.

The F3 riders achieved first and second place during the race organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation and coordination with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, with the participation of 96 male and female riders, from various stables and equestrian clubs in the country.

Valuable prizes have been allocated for the race, with those in the first ten places receiving a car each, while those in positions from eleventh to fortieth will receive financial prizes ranging from 100,000 dirhams to 25,000 dirhams.

The jockey Abdullah Al Ameri won first place on the horse “Nez Shanika”, recording 4:15:40 hours, with an average speed of 27.93 km/hour, and he was followed by his stablemate Majid Jamal Al Muhairi on the horse “Castlebar Tammam” by a fraction of a second, and Khalifa Rashid Al Amimi. On the horseback of “Zahira de Lome” for the “M7” stables, he recorded 4:15:42 hours.

The racing champion succeeded in following a strict method by sticking to his position next to the horses in front and pounced at the right time, and he succeeded greatly. He finished in fifteenth place in the first stage, then he came in tenth place in the second, and advanced further in the third and penultimate, in which he finished in position. Sixth, before he and his colleague Majed Al Muhairi, the runner-up, jumped to the lead in the final meters, and entered the finish line together with a difference of less than a second.

Following the conclusion of the race, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation, Major General Dr. Muhammad Issa Al Adhab, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Equestrian Club, General Director of the Club, Talal Merheb, Mona Al Sadoun, and Hassan Al Asal from Al Tayer Motors, the company sponsoring the race, crowned the winners of the three places.

The festival activities stop on Friday, and resume on Saturday with the closing ceremony, the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, for a distance of 160 km.