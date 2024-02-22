Warning: Spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Remake

It dates from 1997 Final Fantasy VII was such a big game that the remake was split into three. Officially to give the story more breathing space, but the commercial interests were also great. In this way, Square Enix was able to sell the new edition of their most influential game three times, similar to how Peter Jackson got people to the cinema three times with his revision of The Hobbit.

That division made the first part in 2020 confusing. On the one hand, because the game took place entirely in the city of Midgar, filled with political intrigue and unexpected twists.

Former elite soldier Cloud joined rebel group Avalanche to take on energy company Shinra, which pumps life energy out of the planet to sell as electricity. On top of that, a second, new story was added that played with players' expectations. Was this a traditional remake, or a sequel with a complex time travel story?

The character Bugenhagen from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Image Square Enix

That second story is in the first half of Rebirth pushed to the background. After some hints at the beginning of the game, the emphasis is again on the original story, which is also simpler in design this time. Cloud and his companions leave Midgar to search for the villain Sephiroth, traveling from city to city. It is structured as one road movie, with a great emphasis on the mutual bond that Cloud builds with his Avalanche colleagues. Because this is actually the second act in a larger story, all those mutual relationships have been further developed: muscular Barret was still the troublemaker of the group in 2020, now he is more sympathetic and warmer. It is a close group with relationships that feel earned through the previous game, so that you as a player also feel a bond with them.

The developer has done a lot to Rebirth technically bigger and freer. Where previously you mainly walked linear paths, this time you explore several open areas where there is a lot to do. At the best moments it works out phenomenally: you can fill your time with special races on large birds, for example, or spend evenings playing Queen's Blood, a self-invented card game that is an extremely good game in itself.

On the other hand, the open world character of the game sometimes feels forced: the way you keep climbing towers and rock walls and looking for treasure is a repeat of almost every open world game in the past ten years. These activities sometimes feel like a repetition, intended to artificially extend the playing time.

Attack or cure?

The combat system has remained largely identical: too Rebirth plays like an action game, where you fill a little of the bar at the bottom right of the screen with each hit. By pressing the x button you slow down the world around you and you can spend part of that energy bar on special attacks. It gives the game a strategic layer: do you use that strong fire attack or do you opt for a healing spell?

New are special synergy attacks, in which two teammates work together. For example, Cloud can use his sword to hit a teammate's magical attacks like a baseball to hit flying enemies. You can also save up stronger synergy attacks, which adds extra tactical depth. You have to choose which attack is best for that moment.

All that is enough Rebirth more than just a simple continuation of the 2020 game. The world in this game feels big and it's easy to lose yourself in it, while ingenious writing and the long build-up in the previous part has built a close bond between the player, Cloud and his teammates. It makes finishing the game bittersweet, because you have to miss this club of fun, virtual people for four years until the last part.

