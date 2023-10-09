The “extraordinary” episode of high temperatures for this time of year accumulates ten consecutive days of record heat, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which points out that a situation like this has not occurred for more than 50 years and that it predicts the end of this situation starting on Friday, when an Atlantic storm will enter that will lower the thermometers, although temperatures will still remain high in the Mediterranean.

The Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, highlights that this past weekend temperature records were once again recorded for the month of October in Spain. «It is very significant that since last September 29 and uninterruptedly until October 8, every day has been a record warm day for its date, so we are talking about 10 consecutive days, that is, between “September and October 8, each of the days have been the warmest for that specific date since at least 1950,” he added.

The spokesperson adds that this situation, having ten consecutive days of record warm days for the country as a whole, is something “unprecedented in our country since at least the 1970s of the 20th century.” In fact, he points out that this episode that began on September 29 doubles the number of heat records normally expected for a given year. Thus, he specifies that in 2023 we reached a total of 30 records for warm days and no records for cold days, when the normal thing is for there to be 5 days of record heat and record cold respectively in a full year. “In 2023 we have already multiplied by 6 the record of warm days expected for the entire year,” he pointed out.

Hardly any precipitation



On the other hand, in addition to the heat these days, hardly any precipitation has been recorded in the country as a whole, a situation that will remain without major changes “at least” until Friday of this week – when it could rain in a good part of the peninsula. –, while temperatures will continue to be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above normal in the central hours. However, on Saturday the heat could increase.