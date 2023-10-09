After the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violetwhich featured multiple references to Generation 5 that were hard to ignore, including an evolution of Bisharp and two Paradox versions of Volcarona, fans of Pokemon have been waiting for the inevitable remakes of Black & White after Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although this would be a logical progression for the series, there is a way for Game Freak avoid working in remakes while adding completely new Generation 5 games to the series that don’t follow the style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This option would be to launch a kind of Pokémon Black & White 3towards which the recent rumors point, this time related to the Paradox trick of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Considering that one of the biggest problems with the Generation 4 remakes was that they did not include elements of Pokémon Platinum and its art style did not please fans, many feared that something similar could happen with the Generation 5 remakes. This is because the current development cycle of Game Freak makes the study focus on a game of Pokemon which is not from the main series and what comes after Generation 9, which will probably be Generation 10. However, if the developer wanted to change things, eliminating the need for remakes of Generation 5 and a new game of Pokémon Legends At the same time, he could launch a kind of Pokémon Black & White 3. In the end everything indicates that the series will return to Unova

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: Well, it would be nice if they launched one that already looks like it’s from this generation of consoles, don’t you think? Forget if it’s a remake or not, but it already has decent graphics.