The first prize of the extraordinary draw for Constitution Day of the National Lottery, worth 1.3 million euros per number, has gone to the number 35,781. The special prize, worth 15 million euros, was for the tenth of this number of the fraction 4series 6.

Tenths of this number were sold in the receiving office 1,155 of Albacete; in administration 13 Almeria; in office 23940 Villarreal (Castellón); in 45,225 Páramo de Sil (León); in administration 324 and in office 105 of Madrid; in office 67,680 of Charco del Pino (Santa Cruz de Tenerife); at 70,185 Ayllón (Segovia) and in administration 2 of Fuensalida, Toledo.

The second prize, worth 250,000 euros per number, went to the 71,275. Tenths of this number were sold in administration 1 of Colunga (Asturias) and the 48th of To Coruña.

The refunds have been the numbers 1, 7 and 9.

The National Lottery draw takes place, like every year since 1814thanks to the commitment of State Lotteries and Betting (LAE). It is one of the most popular games of chance in Spain.

You can get a tenth for 3 euros in Thursday’s draw. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays the charge is 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 extraordinary draws.