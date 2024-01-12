The United States and the United Kingdom attacked Yemeni territory on January 12. These actions occur in response to the bombing by the Houthi rebels of that country of dozens of ships in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed group has vowed revenge, threatening to raise tensions in the Middle East. On France 24 we explain the origins and motives of the Houthi rebels and the geopolitical importance of the Red Sea, today in the spotlight.

The tension is more than palpable in the Red Sea. This Friday, January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom jointly launched a series of attacks against more than 60 targets in 16 locations in Yemen. An action that responds to months of attacks on ships carried out by the Houthi rebels of that country.

Since mid-November, the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group has launched dozens of attacks against ships sailing through the Red Sea, a crucial shipping route. through which 12% of world trade passes.

Given the action of the two Western countries, Houthi rebels, whom US President Joe Biden on Friday deemed a terrorist group, vowed revenge and they assured that they will respond harshly.

“They will have to prepare to pay a high price and bear all the terrible consequences of this blatant aggression,” said Hussein al-Ezzi, a Houthi foreign ministry official.

Iranian protesters burn a representation of the British flag during a protest against the US and British military attack on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, outside the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, Friday, January 12, 2024. AP – Vahid Salemi

The escalation of violence comes after the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned at least two dozen attacks carried out by the Houthis against merchant and commercial ships, disrupting global trade and cutting off freedom of navigation.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have seen a 500% increase between November and December. Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, they have reiterated on multiple occasions that they support the Palestinian Islamist group. And this Friday the response of the United States and the United Kingdom threatens to further intensify the already deep conflict in the Middle East.

But who are the Houthis? Why do they carry out these attacks especially in the Red Sea? And how do Western countries justify their military response?

Who are the Houthi rebels?

To understand the reason for the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, we must look at the group's history. The Houthis are part of a branch of Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, called the Zaidis.

Its origin dates back to the movement led by Hussein al-Houthi – hence the name of the group – who founded the Believer Youth in the 1990s. It is a movement against the Sunni regime that ruled Yemen after 1962. A period in which the Zaidis were excluded, after having governed the country for centuries.

After the unification of Yemen in 1990, Ali Abdullah Saleh came to power and, although he initially supported the Faithful Youth, he later perceived them as a threat due to their anti-government ideology. In 2004, Al-Houthi was assassinated, an event that did not weaken his movement, but rather strengthened it.

The Houthis launched an escalating offensive, which was boosted amid the Arab Spring. In 2011, they took control of several provinces in the north of the country.

The internal Yemeni conflict has escalated since 2014, when they took over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and stormed the presidential palace in 2015, forcing the then president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, — Ali Abdullah Saleh's successor — to flee to Arabia. Saudi.

Archive photo. Hawthi Shiite rebels chant slogans at the army's First Armored Division compound, after they took control, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, September 22, 2014. AP – Hani Mohammed

Since then, Yemen has been experiencing an armed conflict that has caused a deep humanitarian crisis in the country. It is estimated that more than 150,000 people have died and, according to UN figures, 20 million people are hungry or suffering from malnutrition.

Over the years, the Houthis have consolidated their power, controlling most of northern Yemen and the Red Sea – the key point of the current conflict.

Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that the Houthis have had strong support from Iran, a country from which they have received military and logistical support. In fact, they are part of what is known as the 'Axis of Resistance', an anti-Israeli and anti-Western alliance.

Why are the Houthis carrying out attacks in the Red Sea?

The increase in attacks in the Red Sea coincides with the date on which the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated, after said Islamist group carried out attacks that claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures. Since then, Israel has launched a fierce response in the Gaza Strip, where the death toll now exceeds 23,000.

Precisely after that day, the Houthis assured that they would support Hamas and that they would attack any Israeli ship—or linked to Israel—that passed through the Red Sea.

The attacks have been carried out especially in the Bab al-Madab Strait, also known as the 'Gate of Tears'. A name that, more than symbolic, reflects the point between Yemen and Djibouti, which is like the gateway to the Red Sea.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait links the Red Sea, in the north, with the Gulf of Aden, in the south, in the Indian Ocean, and is a key point for global trade. © France 24

This strait is key for shipping goods through the Red Sea, which extends to the Suez Canal, another gateway, but this time to the Mediterranean Sea. Due to its strategic nature, the passage of oil through this route is common.

Thus, the Houthi attacks in this strait have had direct consequences on world trade, affecting the global economy and increasing prices. This is because shipping and oil companies are avoiding this route and have chosen to circumnavigate the African continent. According to the American media 'The New York Times', “Rerouting ships around Africa adds 4,000 miles (about 6,500 kilometers) and 10 additional days to shipping routes and more fuel.”

Additionally, four of the world's top five shipping companies (Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM Group and Evergreen) decided to suspend shipping through the Red Sea amid fears of Houthi attacks. Oil giant BP said it would do the same.

What do the parties involved demand?

Faced with the increase in attacks in the Red Sea, the United States spoke out on December 19. The Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, announced that the North American country would lead an operation to safeguard free movement in the Red Sea. One that was joined by the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain; and which they called 'Operation Prosperity Guardian'.

The US justification is based on the need to preserve freedom of navigation in a strategic region for world trade.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks against our personnel or allow hostile actors to endanger freedom of navigation,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

In addition, the US president described the group as “terrorist” and assured that he will respond to the Houthis if they continue with behavior that he described as “scandalous.”

US President Joe Biden labeled Yemen's Houthi rebels as terrorists. AP – Evan Vucci

For his part, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Friday that he believed the attacks will degrade the capabilities of the Iran-backed group.

“We have carried out a series of attacks alongside allies that we believe will degrade and disrupt capabilities – the sorts of things we have attacked – which are missile and drone launch sites,” Sunak said.

Last week, US and British warships had intercepted some Houthi missiles and drones. But, today's attacks are unprecedented in recent years. According to US authorities, they hit more than 16 places, including the capital and Hudaydah, a key point on the Red Sea.

However, sources consulted by Reuters have suggested that Saudi Arabia, seeking to contain the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, has urged the United States to show restraint in its response.

A point to emphasize is Bahrain's participation in the operation led by the United States and the United Kingdom, since it is the only Middle Eastern country that agreed to take part. Although many countries in the region depend on trade that passes through the Red Sea, some avoid associating directly with the United States, Israel's great ally.

On the other hand, Iran, a partner of the Houthis, condemned the attacks and assured that they will fuel “insecurity and instability” in the region.

“These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international law,” said Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The Houthis have stressed their unconditional support for Hamas. And they have vowed not to stop until Israel ceases hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

With Reuters and local media