Estonia | Suspicions of fraud led to the resignation of the top police management in Estonia

The Estonian protection police kapo is investigating a tangle in which police leaders are suspected of fraudulent pension arrangements. According to the suspected police chief, it is a dispute between two institutions.

Ambiguities the former deputy director of the protection police Erik Heldnan in pension accumulation have led to the resignation of the top police management in Estonia this week.

The Estonian protection police, kapo (protection police), suspect Heldna of fraud and the director general of the police and border guard Elmar Vaheria and five other police officers for aiding and abetting fraud, the Estonian Attorney General’s Office announced this week.

According to Kapo’s initial suspicion, Vaher would have created a fictitious position for his former colleague Eerik Heldna for almost two years. The purpose would have been to guarantee Heldna a monthly pension supplement for a long career in the police service.

According to the suspicion, the position was created retroactively in 2019 so that, according to the papers, Heldna would have been sent from the police and border guard on a rotational basis to her then assignment in the defense forces.

Heldna’s employment as kapo’s deputy director ended in 2017, shortly before the 25 years of service required for a special pension would have been accumulated. In Kapo, he was responsible for fighting corruption. Heldna is a familiar partner to the Finnish police, for example as the former head of the Central Criminal Police.

Last years Heldna worked in the tax and customs office as a department head. 47-year-old Heldna submitted her pension application last May.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Heldna would have managed to profit about 5,000 euros from her suspected fraud. In Estonia, you can withdraw part of your pension even if you continue to work.

“Although the desire to receive a substantially higher police pension from the old-age pension is humanly understandable, the special pension is intended for those who have contributed to the state in accordance with the requirements”, state prosecutor Maria Entsik commented in the press release.

The head of the Central Criminal Police is also suspected of aiding and abetting fraud in the same skein Aivar Alavere and four other police officers whose employment has been suspended pending the investigation.

The main suspects Heldna and Vaher have assured that they followed the law in interviews with the Estonian press. According to Vaher, it is a dispute between two institutions.

“It’s about a three-year-long legal dispute between the protection police and the police and border guard regarding entering the police service, calculating years of service and rotation of duty,” Vaher told the Estonian public radio company ERR on Wednesday.

Vaher’s employment was coming to an end even before the scandal this spring. The new director-general of the Police and Border Guard Service is Egert Belichev, who was previously the deputy director in charge of the Border Guard. He has promised to check what kind of employment relationships the employees sent on rotation to other agencies have.

In Estonia, fraud can result in a fine or up to four years in prison.