At the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, it was The Explorator first-person shooter revealed with a trailerwhich has launched a Kickstarter campaign. It is a truly unique title, in which the player faces a very dangerous world to find increasingly precious treasures, defeating very strange hand-drawn enemies.

If you are interested, do not hesitate to give your opinion. Contribution to the campaign. Maybe do it after trying the official demo, downloadable directly from Steam.

The Explorator is an old-school FPS inspired game with cartoon-style graphics. As an explorer, the player must summon all his courage to set foot on the most dangerous island in the known world, Ospolis.