All the big stars of the football today will be part of EA FC 25The game is set to introduce a plethora of new features aimed at refining the gameplay beyond what was offered in last year’s version.

One constant feature, however, is the inclusion of Heroes in the Ultimate Team game mode. This year’s roster of heroes includes some fan favourites, as well as some highly sought-after players who have recently retired from professional football.

For those who are not familiar with EA FCIt’s important to note that having a Hero on your team can significantly elevate your gameplay experience. These Icon-adjacent players typically cost a fraction of what an Icon costs, but offer similar benefits on the field.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of EA FC 25 Heroes recently announced by Electronic Arts:

– Marek Hamsik

– Eden Hazard

– Tim Howard

– Maicon

– Celia Sasic

– Jaap Stam

– Ze Roberto

– Jamie Carragher

– Laura Georges

– Guti

– Blaise Matuidi

– Mohammed Noor

– Fara Williams

– Yaya Touré

These legendary players have made it onto this year’s list to claim the coveted title of Hero of the Year. EA FCWhile there may be debates as to whether some should be classified as Icons rather than Heroes, their inclusion adds excitement and depth to the gameplay.

Yaya Toure makes a comeback and is expected to be a top target regardless of which team you support due to his impressive skills and popularity among fans.

If you decide to pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 20, you’ll secure yourself one of the heroes mentioned at launch. This edition also offers an automatic upgrade from Origin to Prime on November 28, setting you up for the holiday gaming season.

However, if you prefer the Standard Edition, you’ll have to rely on the luck of your pack or complete Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to get your hands on one of these Heroes.

The list of the 25 Heroes of EA FC includes a mix of fan favourites and the most sought-after players in the Ultimate Team game mode. Whether you get a Hero through a pre-order or try your luck with packs and SBCs, these players will add an exciting dimension to your gaming experience.