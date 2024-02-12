Horses | A new riding school is being negotiated on Espoo's seaside

A riding school in Espoo's Matinkylä ran into financial difficulties, bankruptcy, animal cruelty crimes, and its buildings were suspected to have burned down in an arson attack.

Espoo A new equestrian center is being planned in Matinkylä. The place would be an equestrian plot where the bankrupt Etelä-Espo riding school used to operate.

We want a riding school, horse therapy for children and young people, an educational institution offering secondary education and a riding club that would offer riding and horse riding hobby opportunities and summer camps.

Behind the project is a private individual who is founding an association around it.

The premises are also intended to be rented out to service dog enthusiasts and other clubs and associations.

The goal is for the equestrian center to be ready in the summer of 2025. In that case, the equestrian center would be able to hold the vikings' PM competitions held in Finland in 2025.

Fine The last few years of the plot on the spot, i.e. near the sea, along Rantaraitti, have been very successful.

Two persons in charge of Etelä-Espo riding school was sentenced for an animal welfare crime in 2022, because the farm's animals were fed too little. The actions are scheduled for the years 2016–2019.

The riding school, which ran into financial difficulties, had ceased operations in 2020 at the latest. First, the abandoned buildings fell into disrepair and then burned down in 2022. Fire was suspected intentionally set on fire. The buildings were demolished.

A petting zoo, a wellness trail, animal-assisted therapy or sheep and cows to take care of the environment have been proposed for the plot.

Horses there is a return to the plot popular as a small miracle, because it would require a million investment.

The project is currently negotiating a loan of around five million euros for the association to be established. A guarantee from the city of Espoo is requested for the loan.

According to the plan, a stable, manes and outdoor gardens are being built on the plot first. There would also be a manure processing plant on the plot and outside it, shelter areas for horses.

Later, a commercial and residential building would be built, where there would be dressing and washroom facilities, a cafeteria, social facilities, training facilities, a sports hall and two apartments.

The city applied for planning permission for the plot last summer and fall. There was one applicant.

The business and competitiveness division of the Espoo City Council approved on Monday that the area will be reserved for the design of an equestrian center for his association.