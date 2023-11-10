The expert spoke about profitable purchases during sales

This month the discount season starts in Russia. So, November 11 will be Singles’ Day (11/11), and November 24–26 will be Black Friday. On the eve of big sales, Andrei Efimochkin, director of retail products at the fintech company UMoney, told Izvestia how to make purchases to stay in the black.

According to the expert, first of all you should prepare a budget, think about how much you can spend, and put this amount on a separate card or wallet.

“You can try to earn an additional 10-20% to this amount by selling something unnecessary. Go through your wardrobe and other items – you might find jeans or a jacket you don’t wear, or a coffee machine or toaster that sits idle. Register on one or more platforms to sell goods, take photos of your items, post an ad and wait for messages from buyers. Even if you don’t manage to sell the goods quickly, you will be able to compensate part of the costs after the sales. And at the same time, make room for new things,” Efimochkin noted.

In addition, according to him, to avoid FOMO, you should plan your purchases before sales. At the same time, it is not necessary to make lists – it is much faster and more convenient to fill baskets in several online stores and marketplaces at once, he explained.

“If the goods are the same or very similar, you can pay for the basket that turns out to be more profitable. And while the goods are in the basket, you can evaluate which of them you really need,” the expert added.

You should approach filling your shopping cart rationally. As the expert explained, it is best to look for things on sales that are difficult to get a discount on on ordinary days. For example, during November promotions it is appropriate to buy clothes and accessories from winter collections – down jackets, fur coats, hats and so on, since sales of these goods will only be at the end of December, he added. It also makes sense to start preparing gifts for the New Year in advance.

At the same time, Efimochkin recommended turning off notifications in the apps of those stores where you definitely don’t plan to buy anything on sales days, so as not to make spontaneous purchases as a result.

“Another life hack – watch the price dynamics. Many participants in the YuMoney survey noted that they were dissatisfied with their purchases at sales, because after the promotions the prices for the goods they chose became even lower. Checking price changes is available both on marketplaces and in online stores. This can be done directly on the site, or using special browser extensions or free applications,” the expert said.

Choosing the right payment method will help you save as much as possible on sales, he explained. In order to get more bonuses, you should take a closer look at bank cards or electronic wallets with cashback. They usually give you the opportunity to choose categories of the month and participate in promotions at partner stores. This will allow you to return from 5 to 30% of the cost of purchases in rubles or points, which can be spent on other goods, Efimochkin explained.

“Once you have found a product or service that suits you, consider what payment methods are available to you. <…> The right payment method can bring even more benefits than the discounts themselves. For example, if you are offered a large cashback for paying for a specific item in installments, you can take advantage of this offer and pay it all off the next day,” he added.

In addition to everything else, he advised using personal bonuses in your favorite stores and promotional codes from bloggers.

