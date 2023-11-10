Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament reached an agreement on the controversial nature restoration law late on Thursday evening in Brussels. According to the agreement, the law to combat the decline in biodiversity, which has been the focus of a fierce political battle in recent times, will be implemented in a significantly weakened form.

The law requires countries to take measures to ensure that nature is restored in 20 percent of the EU’s land and sea area by 2030. By 2050, this should apply to all nature where recovery is needed, he said a statement of the European Council.

“Europe is committed not only to preserving and protecting nature, but also to restoring nature,” said Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister of Ecological Transition. Spain holds the rotating presidency of the EU and represented EU countries in the negotiations.

The original proposal by former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans has been significantly watered down in order to gain sufficient support. This applies, for example, to the ban on allowing nature to deteriorate, writes the ANP. The negotiators have agreed that EU countries will not be obliged to prevent deterioration, but only to make efforts to do so.

Peatlands

Proposed targets to restore peatlands were also watered down after resistance from some countries. Peatlands are water-rich ecosystems, such as swamps, that can contribute to the fight against climate change due to their ability to store CO2 emissions.

Following concerns from some member states about the costs of introducing nature protection measures, Brussels agreed to propose more funding if an analysis shows countries need it.

