Hematomas on the body in patients with coronavirus are caused by drugs prescribed by doctors. This was announced by a hematologist, head of the department of transfusiology of the National Medical Research Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology named after. Dmitry Rogachev of the Ministry of Health of Russia Pavel Trakhtman on Sunday, January 16.

The thing is that coronavirus can provoke disorders in the blood coagulation system. Then patients are prescribed drugs to thin the blood and prevent the formation of blood clots – anticoagulants. They provoke the appearance of such a bruise.

“The coronavirus, without any doubt, affects blood clotting, this is well known. It enhances clotting. Relatively speaking, the blood becomes thicker, flows worse through the vessels and stagnates in the tissues. Among the drugs used to treat coronavirus, there are anticoagulants that are prescribed according to fairly strict indications. And taking these anticoagulants can cause bruising or bruising, ”he told the radio. Sputnik.

The hematologist warns: if bruises appear on the body during the treatment of coronavirus infection, then you need to urgently inform the doctor about it. Then the specialist will study the blood coagulation system even more carefully, request additional tests and adjust his appointments.

Trachtman also noted that the unreasonable appearance of hematomas on the body is in any case a bad sign, and it should not be ignored.

“This is a very ominous sign. Such skin manifestations of clotting disorders can be evidence of a large number of diseases, including dangerous ones. Therefore, if hematomas on the skin appeared without any connection with any injury, if the person did not hit, there were no external influences, then this is a reason to quickly contact a specialist, ”he said.

On December 29, a leading researcher at Lomonosov Moscow State University, virologist, molecular biologist Maxim Skulachev said that in severe cases of COVID-19, the skin of patients may begin to turn blue. According to him, this is due to a lack of oxygen in the blood and impaired lung function.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in Russia. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.