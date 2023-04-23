It is completely unrealistic to increase assistance to the Kyiv regime from NATO countries by 10 times, and even the United States will not be able to satisfy all the requests of Ukraine. This was announced to Izvestia on April 23 by a military analyst, director of the Museum of the History of the Air Defense Forces, Yuri Knutov, commenting on a corresponding statement by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk.

“The reason is that even the US military-industrial complex is not able to produce as many 155-mm shells or HIMARS missiles, or as many drones as the Kyiv regime needs. And the Abrams tanks themselves, which Western countries could supply to Ukraine, most of them are in service with the national guards themselves, ”said Knutov.

According to the expert, the main reason for the refusal to increase assistance to Ukraine is the sharp aggravation of relations between China and the United States. Because Washington is afraid that if it completely depletes its warehouses in favor of Kyiv, it will have nothing to fight with Beijing.

“It’s the same story with NATO countries. They also hold back their weapons because they fear that in the event of a conflict in China, Washington will require them to send weapons for military operations in Taiwan. Therefore, such a statement by the Kyiv authorities is more fantasy than reality, ”concluded the military analyst.

He also noted that the hopes of the Kyiv regime are completely unjustified.

Earlier, on April 22, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnik said that the Western allies did not provide enough assistance to Kyiv and should increase the supply of weapons tenfold. Melnik also noted that the partner countries of Kyiv must cross all the “red lines” and allocate 1% of GDP for military supplies to Ukraine.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, joked that Melnyk, stating the need to increase military assistance to Ukraine tenfold, called on the country’s partners to cross all red lines and “take off their underwear.”

On April 20, the American magazine Foreign Policy, citing Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova, reported that Ukraine had postponed its counteroffensive due to a lack of the necessary weapons. It was noted that the counter-offensive of Ukrainian nationalists is impossible without additional supplies of artillery and tanks from Western countries.

On April 19, the Pentagon announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine for $ 325 million. It is noted that this is the 36th time that Washington has transferred weapons from the stocks of the Ministry of Defense to Kyiv.

On April 3, The New York Times reported that the United States would soon run out of funds to help Ukraine. Washington’s budget for military aid to Kyiv is expected to run out around September.

The West has stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.