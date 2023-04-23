The quake, at a depth of 12 kilometers, was near the village of Bunde, which is located just above Maastricht. Local residents may not have felt the vibrations, a spokeswoman for the KNMI thinks. The institute has not yet received any reports of people living in the area.
Natural earthquakes are caused by shifting tectonic plates. These are more common in Limburg and the southeast of Brabant. At Roermond, the heaviest in recent history took place in 1992. It had a magnitude of 5.8. The vibrations caused a lot of damage in the border area of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
