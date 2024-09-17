The Expendables 3: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Italia 1

Tonight, Tuesday 17 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, The Expendables 3 will air, a 2014 film directed by Patrick Hughes, and is the sequel to the film The Expendables 2. The film is the third film in the Expendables series, which began in 2010 and was created by Sylvester Stallone, the protagonist of the films and director of the first chapter. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The Expendables free an old friend of Barney Ross, Doc, from captivity, taking advantage of his transfer on an armored train to a military prison. Doc is a former doctor and mercenary very skilled in the use of knives and martial arts, who had already been part of the first team of mercenaries founded by Barney years before.

After freeing him, Barney reveals that he also saved him in order to recruit him into the new team because they were short of a man for their next assignment: intercepting a shipment of thermobaric bombs destined to be delivered to a warlord in Somalia. Arriving at the designated port, Barney discovers, with great surprise, that the arms dealer they must eliminate, who they knew was called Victor Menz, is actually Conrad Stonebanks, the man who had founded the first team with him and who Barney believed he had killed years before, on behalf of the Government, to put an end to the crimes committed by Stonebanks during his missions. Barney engages in a firefight with Stonebanks, who seriously wounds his companion Hale Caesar and escapes.

Back in the United States, the Expendables rush their friend to the hospital. Upon leaving the hospital, he meets CIA agent Max Drummer, Church’s direct replacement, who complains to him that he did not complete the mission assigned to him. Barney claims that the information given to him was wrong, but Drummer will not listen to reason; however, he gives him a second chance to capture Stonebanks and take him to the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague to be tried for war crimes.

The Expendables 3: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of The Expendables 3, but what is the full cast of the film on Italia 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Barney Ross

Jason Statham:Lee Christmas

Antonio Banderas: Greyhound

Jet Li: Yin Yang

Wesley Snipes: Doc

Dolph LundgrenGunnar Jensen

Kelsey Grammer: Bonaparte

Randy Couture: Toll Road

Terry Crews:Hale Caesar

Kellan LutzJohn Smilee

Ronda Rousey: Moon

Glen Powell: Thorn

Victor Ortiz: Mars

Robert Davi: Vata

You will be Givaty: Camilla

Mel Gibson:Conrad Stonebanks

Harrison Ford: Max Drummer

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trench Mauser

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Expendables 3 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Tuesday 17 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.