Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Sazonov: Russian fighters do not allow Ukrainians to gather in groups

Russian servicemen do not allow fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to gather in groups. This was stated in an interview YouTube– Ukrainian officer Kirill Sazonov told the Politeka channel.

“One person is not a target. Two is a bad target. Three is already tense. You have eight – that’s it, they will work on you from everything,” he said.

Sazonov reported a case in which twelve Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers “just got together to smoke.” “As a result, half were wounded, half were two-hundredths,” the officer concluded.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of experienced fighters. According to him, due to poor training of soldiers, the Ukrainian troops are now in a desperate situation. According to Johnson, the current situation is forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to mobilize and send “people from the street” to the front lines.