If there is a year-end gossip that has caused expectation and indignation in equal parts, that has been the one carried out by María José Suárez and Iker Casillas, who have not been able to put out the fire with the denials. Now the businesswoman wanted to say goodbye to this exercise by publishing the viral moment that he shared with Eva Gonzálezin turn ex of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

What a year for María José Suárez. It was during the summer when her relationship with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi exploded to give way to a succession of events that were difficult to stop, with multiple comments and speculations about the horseman’s amorous habits and the real reasons for the separation. And so on for months.

The businesswoman has rebuilt her personal life and despite the fact that she has been linked to some other man none has made as much noise as Iker Casillas. They have known each other for decades, but a couple of outings together have been enough for them to appear on the covers of gossip magazines and many rosy social gatherings.

“Stop inventing”

«I’m going to upset you. There is no relationship. “He is another friend,” María José Suárez insisted before the press. But no case. Meanwhile, Iker Casillas published an angry message on his networks to request “stop inventing” that sounded like an echo in the desert.









It had been a long time since María José Suárez and Eva González, the former soccer player’s partner between 2005 and 2008, had been seen together. Until this weekend, when social networks have captured a reunion that immediately went viral. They spent a fun evening together with friends that ended with both lying on the ground. Literally. This is how they appeared in a joyful photograph uploaded to Instagram. In short: they are still as friends as ever.

Naturally, the photograph that has illustrated such a festive moment has been accompanied by a quite descriptive message of the situation, that of ua very special celebration between friends to celebrate the power of social relationships on these dates and the imminent arrival of the new year. «Days of this… For more in 2025», wrote María José Suárez along with another photograph in which everyone poses very smiling.

The Boleyn Sisters

María José Suárez and Eva González were joined by Mariló, the former’s sister, Fátima Pereyra, Juanlu and Manuel Caballero. They are all part from the same gang for years and everyone continues to do their best to meet and match agendas.

It seems that the dinner went on well into the early hours of the morning and it ended with Eva González and María José Suárez standing on the floor laughing. “The Boleyn Sisters” could be read in a historical reference.

It is the story of Anne Boleyn, popularly known for having been beheaded under accusation of adultery, incest and betrayal. It is widely accepted that the executed woman was innocent and that is where the myth was born. What is clear is that The relationship between María José Suárez and Eva González remains intact. And so the years and the rumors pass. Of course, it seems that Iker Casillas was not at the party, which is not a plan to mix groups either.