Hollow Knight Silksong launched an Xbox Store page on the worst day possible.

The sequel to the beloved Metroidvania is hugely anticipated, so adding a new store page on April Fool's Day seems like a cruel joke.

It's real though and brings Xbox in line with switch, PlayStation, Steam and GOG where store pages already exist.



Hollow Knight: Silksong – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022





Hollow Knight: Silksong – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The official ID@Xbox account shared a link to the store page, joking “not sure if anyone has heard of this one yet.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Xbox portfolio senior content planning manager Nick Zuclich even shared an image of the page, cheekily writing “A new cool game to wishlist?!”.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Of course, there's no release date on the store page as fans eagerly await details. Until then, there are some screenshots on the Xbox store page that do differ from those on other stores.

Still, fans are now speculating some definitive news could be on the way soon.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



team cherry deciding to put the store pages up for silksong on april 1st is the ultimate chad move (yes, it's actually real, it's not a prank) — Shayy (@Shayy_TV) April 1, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Silksong was first revealed way back in 2019, but news has been quiet since then. The last official word was from Team Cherry's Matthew Griffin in May last year to announce a delay as the game has “gotten quite big”.