Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 2:00 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The expansion works of the IES Mar Menor in Santiago de la Ribera are progressing at a good pace, as confirmed by the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, who this Wednesday visited together with the mayor of the town, José Miguel Luengo, the jobs …