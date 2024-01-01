Monday, January 1, 2024, 10:29 p.m.



The educational community of the Rey Juan Carlos de La Unión public school sees the light after eight years of waiting. The mayor, Joaquín Zapata, and the general director of Educational Centers, Jerónimo Martínez, announced during their visit to the center's expansion works that the work will be completed next month. This will allow the progressive return of around 60 students, from various classes, who travel daily by bus to the municipality's Child Care Center due to lack of space.

The expansion works, which have cost almost three million euros, have served to build twelve general classrooms, a multipurpose room, a library, four support classrooms, a gym and changing rooms on an adjacent plot of land that was previously used as a school playground. . In addition, there will be new management and coordination offices, a staff room, concierge, dining room and kitchen. The mayor highlighted that “it is going to be a reference center throughout the municipality.” Zapata thanked the regional government “for making it possible for this infrastructure, so necessary and so demanded by residents, to become practically a reality.”

For its part, the Association of Mothers and Fathers receives this announcement with caution because they remember that “the furniture and services that are necessary for its implementation must also be expedited.”