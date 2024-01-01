The sources also confirmed that Houthi boats fired shells from a long distance at the battleship without hitting it, denying that any armed clash had occurred between the two sides.

On Monday evening, Israeli and Iranian media sources reported an attack launched by the Houthi militia on an American warship in the Red Sea, followed by violent clashes between the two sides.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency quoted Yemeni sources as saying that violent clashes and explosions had occurred between Yemeni gunboats and an American warship in the Red Sea..