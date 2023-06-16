“The Commission considers that Huawei and ZTE do in fact pose much greater risks than other 5G service providers,” a statement from the EU’s executive arm said.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton called on the 27 member states and telecom operators to exclude Huawei and ZTE equipment from their mobile networks.

And Proton warned in a press conference in Brussels against continuing to rely on services and equipment that “could turn into a weapon against our interests,” stressing that this matter “could pose a very great danger to our common security.”

According to the Commission, 24 EU member states have either adopted the rules or are beginning to lay the groundwork for granting national authorities the power to impose restrictions.

But Bruton noted that only 10 member states, which he did not name, have used the rules to restrict or exclude high-risk suppliers.

He continued: “It is very slow and poses major security risks and endangers the common security of the Union.”

The move comes five years after the Commission introduced strict rules on fifth-generation services without imposing a ban on any provider, and without specifically referring to Huawei.

Thursday’s announcement marks a shift for the bloc and reflects a more hawkish approach towards China, while maintaining existing ties with Beijing.

The United States is putting pressure on Europe to exclude the two companies, citing national security concerns.

Last year, America imposed a ban on the import or sale of telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE.

Washington has previously expressed fears that Chinese intelligence could penetrate Huawei equipment.

Britain also excluded Huawei from the fifth generation network development projects in the country.