The European Union announced its readiness to “cooperate” with the new government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who belongs to the far-right, after she was sworn in today, Saturday, in preparation for taking office on Sunday.
“We congratulate Georgia Meloni on her appointment as Prime Minister, the first woman to hold this position,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government in facing the challenges that we must face together,” she added.
On Twitter, the European Commission president expressed her pleasure to have a “good first call” with the Italian official, adding, “We will work together to tackle the currently difficult challenges from Ukraine to the energy issue.”
“Let us work together for the good of Italy and the European Union,” wrote European Council President Charles Michel.
“Europe needs Italy. Together we will overcome all difficulties,” European Parliament President Roberta Mezzola tweeted in Italian. Meloni thanked European leaders, saying she was “ready and excited to work together”.
