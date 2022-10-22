“House of the Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of thrones”, came to HBO Max to further expand the fictional universe of George RR Martin on the small screen. After nine episodes, fans couldn’t be more excited to see the season finale.

Less and less is missing to see the ‘Dance of the dragons’, so we share all the details about the launch of episode 10 on the streaming platform.

Preview of chapter 10 of “House of the dragon”

When does chapter 10 of “House of the dragon” premiere?

Chapter 10 of “House of the dragon” will be released this Sunday, October 23. If you live in Peru, you can see it from 8:00 p.m.

“House of the dragon” 1×10: schedule by country

As for the other countries, we share the respective schedules:

Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala ► 7.00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador ► 8.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic ► 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay ► 10.00 pm

How to watch the final episode of “House of the dragon” LIVE ONLINE?

“House of the Dragon” It is available on HBO Max. On the same streaming platform is its predecessor “Game of thrones”.

Actors and characters of “The House of the Dragon”

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower.

They filter the first season of “House of the dragon” before its premiere on HBO Max

Shortly before the season finale of “House of the dragon”, everything that will happen was leaked. HBO is already taking action in this regard to prevent the illegal spread of its content.