The European Council said, in a statement on Monday, that it had agreed to increase its military aid to the Ukrainian army by five billion euros (5.44 billion US dollars) through an aid fund designated for this purpose.

“With the help of the Fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself… whatever it takes and as long as it takes,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Ukrainian leaders, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, are demanding more military aid, especially ammunition and air defense systems.