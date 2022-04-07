The court of Milan in today’s hearing gave Rafael Leao a little more breath: the next one – set for May 17 – will be the decisive one to unlock the 6 frozen months in favor of Sporting Lisbon. The story concerns the transfer of 2018 from the Portuguese club to Lille: Sporting obtained from Tas the payment of 20 million including legal costs.

Future pending

–

Yesterday the player’s lawyers obtained the postponement by relying on the lack of notifications: procedural issues that do not change the substance. Meanwhile, the Almada striker, with his contract expiring with Milan in 2024, has not yet decided his future with the AC Milan club. And this story keeps everyone in suspense in this thrilling season finale.