The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell said this Thursday that only those who try to “divide” the European Union question his decision to maintain a common position, after the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, separately contacted the Member States to find out their position on the crisis in Ukraine.

“The EU has a common foreign and security policy and we aim to act togethers on all key issues of common interest,” Borrell said in a statement.

The Spanish politician stressed that this “also includes the coordination of responses, as required”, and that “it is up to the EU Member States to decide on these matters”. “Only those who are interested in dividing us would question such a decision”he stressed.

Borrell recalled that, according with a “unanimous decision” of the European bloc, he sent a letter to Lavrov in response to “his written message to each of them”, on January 28. “We reiterate the EU’s offer to continue the dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen everyone’s security,” the senior official specified.

However, the Russian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the Krem-lin was not convinced by the EU’s collective response on the interpretation of the principle of the indivisibility of security in Europe and awaits an individual response from each of its member countries.

“As I have heard, instead of honest answers from each country, the EU wants to present a collective role that will not reflect the nuances of national positions”insisted Lavrov, who just met with his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

The head of Russian diplomacy indicated that in this case “dialogue will not prosper” with the EU.

Since the beginning of the crisis as a result of the military reinforcement that Russia is carrying out near Ukraine, lThe EU has insisted on its unity in responding to Moscow and that it is part of the discussions on security that the Russian authorities carry out with NATO. In addition, she has made it clear that she is in permanent contact with the US so that her position is taken into account.

