The peasant workforce has taken to the streets of various European capitals to show their rejection of the free trade agreements that their governments are negotiating with countries outside the bloc. One of the most problematic for farm workers is the agreement of the European Union (EU) with the Mercosur countries, whose signature has been paralyzed by pressure from local producers, who argue that they are at a disadvantage in competing with products that do not They follow harsh European standards.

European farmers leave the European Union and Mercosur treaty in a critical state. Although the large French peasant unions have lifted “the siege” in Paris and other French cities, confirming that the Government “has listened to them”, agrarian discontent is spreading in other countries, such as Spain, Belgium and Germany, where farm workers field have united in one voice to shout a clear slogan: no to the flexibility of tariffs on agricultural imports.

After weeks of chain demonstrations around the Old Continent, one of the most ambitious transatlantic free market agreements in recent decades he is paralyzed and on the verge of total rejection.

In negotiations since 1990 and finally signed, in political terms, in 2019, the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and now Bolivia – has been the subject of multiple obstacles in the course of its long structuring, experiencing multiple modifications over the years and being at the mercy of the changing sociopolitical environment in both regions.

Although the negotiations, led by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were close to yielding tangible results, the French Government publicly showed its disagreement with the treaty and President Emmanuel Macron even declared that the agreement “benefits no one.” .

Farmers gather outside the European Parliament for a protest as European leaders gather for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, February 1, 2024. © AP / Thomas Padilla

The argument was environmental regulation, with Europe very intense in imposing regulations similar to those of the regional bloc, since the agreement must go hand in hand with the climate fight promoted by some EU member states. Now, peasant discontent is added to the list of 'buts' for the materialization of the agreement.

The protagonists in the 'blockade' of the agreement with Mercosur

Following pressure from French producers, Emmanuel Macron publicly reaffirmed his rejection of the agreement with the South American bloc, pointing out that “the environmental and hygiene standards” that are imposed on European workers must be included in the agreement, otherwise France will continue to refuse to sign.

“As of today, as the draft texts stand, France opposes and will continue to oppose this free trade agreement,” said Macron. after the summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, which was harassed by agrarian demonstrations outside the bloc's political headquarters, calling for the joint 'no' to be materialized to the free trade agreement with Mercosur.

The French allegations were joined by Ireland, whose Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, supported the French president's words, adding that the treaty with the Mercosur members “cannot be ratified in its current form.”

Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, Emmanuel Macron (left of the table), Georgia Meloni, Viktor Orban and Olaf Scholz at a meeting on the sidelines of a European summit, on February 1, 2024 in Brussels. © AFP / Ludovic Marin

“We cannot have a situation where we impose environmental regulations on (European) farmers and then allow imports from countries that do not have them,” said the Irish leader upon his arrival at the meeting of European leaders.

“Nothing has changed here”: the European Union maintains negotiations with Mercosur

Although the position of France and Ireland is clear, the institutional leadership of the European bloc does not give up in its negotiating efforts, in the face of pressure from Spain and Germany, which have actively promoted the talks with South America and have not hidden their interest in the agreement of free trade between both regions materializes.

Contradicting the words of the Elysée Palace, which on January 29 suggested that the round of negotiations with Mercosur had come “to an end”, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, reiterated that the talks continue, although they admit that they are not advancing rapidly.

“There is no decision to 'suspend' the negotiations. Nothing has changed here,” said European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

At the same European summit, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, expressed support for the free trade agreement, emphasizing that “he is in favor” of the agreement and echoing the statements of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who reminded the other European leaders that “Mercosur is key” for their country.

“Our end will be their hunger”

The agricultural union stands up in the face of internal differences in the leadership of the European Union. The peasant unions of the Old Continent have promoted demonstrations against the agreement with Mercosur, alleging that, if materialized, the treaty would substantially lower tariffs on agricultural imports from South America, which would cause a “flood” in the market with products that They do not have to comply with European rules.

A farmer in the commune of Sarrebourg on the Moselle in northeastern France poses next to a tractor displaying an upside-down road sign and a banner reading “Our end will be your hunger” on January 30, 2024. © AFP / Bertrand Guay

Historically, the European Union has promoted rigorous quality standards for the production of agricultural inputs, prohibiting the use of certain pesticides and other chemicals that favor the mass reproduction of some crops, thus limiting the productive capacity of farmers and raising prices to consumers. They have to sell their crops.

However, the bloc has agreed to create juicy subsidies for farmers, who can thereby maintain production under regulations and continue selling their products at an affordable and attractive price for the European consumer. However, the entry of South American imports changes the game.

By not having to comply with such strict regulations in their countries of origin, Mercosur agricultural products have much lower market prices than European products, although the quality of the former decreases compared to those produced in the European Union.

Farmers, fed up with the strict production rules imposed by the bloc, claim that a free trade agreement would leave small local producers at a disadvantage, benefiting only multinationals that can lower their production costs by consuming South American inputs.

“It is not the Europe of the people, it is not the Europe of those who work (…) It is the multinationals that govern Europe. That is why we are all in the middle of the road,” said Paolo Pepponi, an Italian farmer who was demonstrating at a road outside Rome.

Given the abysmal economic and infrastructure inequality in both regions, Mercosur leaders state that it is impossible for their producers to be governed by the same rules as in Europe and that changes must be gradual. An explanation that does not convince European farmers, concerned about safeguarding their own income.







With this year's European Parliament elections, the importance of the agricultural sector takes a leading role. Being one of the most productive in the bloc, European farmers will be vital in the future of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur, which increasingly looks further from being completed.

